SBI, Torrent Pharma, United Breweries: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices kicked off the new week on a muted and settled lower on Monday. Moody's downgrade on the US and China's economic data weighed on the market sentiments amid consistent FIIs buying at Dalal Street. BSE Sensex dropped 271.17 points, or 0.33 per cent to settle at 82,059.42, while NSE's Nifty50 declined 74.35 points, or 0.30 per cent to end at 24,945.45 for the day.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing stocks including Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, State Bank of India and United Breweries Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what by Jigar S Patel, Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers has to about these stocks ahead of Tuesday's trading session:

Torrent Pharmaceuticals | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,450 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,230

Torrent Pharma has shown a classic bullish hammer pattern at the monthly S3 Camarilla pivot support, indicating strong demand at lower levels. Supporting the reversal, RSI remains firm above the 40 level, suggesting underlying strength in momentum. Based on this confluence of technical signals, we recommend initiating long positions with a near-term target of Rs 3,450. Traders are advised to maintain a stop-loss at Rs 3,230 on a daily closing basis to manage risk effectively. This setup presents a favourable risk-reward ratio, aligning with our technical view for a potential upside in the coming sessions.

Advertisement

State Bank of India | Caution

SBI has formed a bearish candle right at the R3 Camarilla resistance level, signalling exhaustion of upward momentum. In the current session, a classic shooting star pattern has emerged near the same resistance, reinforcing the likelihood of a short-term pullback. Given these bearish technical cues, a corrective move towards Rs 765 is anticipated. Traders are advised to avoid fresh long positions at this stage, as the risk-reward setup no longer favours bullish entries. Caution is warranted, and only a decisive breakout above the R3 pivot may negate the current bearish outlook.

United Breweries | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,150 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,980

UBL has shown strong buying interest near the Rs 2,020–2,050 zone, which coincides with the monthly S3 Camarilla pivot—indicating a potential reversal zone. On the hourly chart, a bullish RSI divergence is forming, suggesting growing momentum and possible trend reversal. This confluence of support and momentum signals a favourable long opportunity. We recommend going long in the Rs 2,030–2,050 range, with an upside target of Rs 2,150. To manage risk, a stop-loss should be placed below Rs 1,980 on a daily closing basis. The technical setup offers a compelling risk-reward ratio for short-term traders.