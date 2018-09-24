Sebi to review DHFL, Yes Bank for trading irregularities: report

Financial market regulator Sebi is reportedly examining sharp movement in shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL), Yes Bank Ltd. and other lenders for possible trading irregularities, Bloomberg reported.

The Sensex and Nifty had crashed in afternoon trade on Friday amid heavy selling in NBFC companies. The stock of Dewan Housing Finance had fallen 59.67 per cent before paring losses to end down 43 per cent, the most among the NBFCs. Yes Bank slumped as much as 34 per cent intra-day.

NBFC stocks are said to have plunged after a secondary market sale of debt securities of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd spooked investors.

The regulator is reportedly looking into whether brokers and investors colluded during the sharp sell-off and subsequent recovery in shares. To find out any alleged wrongdoing, Sebi is examining data from BSE Sensex and NSE's Nifty 50 on which parties were buying and selling financial shares, and on the sequencing of the trades, the report said.

It added that Sebi may launch a full investigation if it uncovers evidence of wrongdoing.

The move comes after the banking regulator Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Sebi and country's largest lender, SBI, stepped in to reassure jittery markets.

"The Reserve Bank of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India are closely monitoring recent developments in financial markets and are ready to take appropriate actions, if necessary," said statements released by RBI and SEBI on Sunday.

Sebi is concerned that low trading volumes in financial stocks didn't warrant the size of the share price swings, the report said, adding that the watchdog is also examining data to determine if trading took place based on unpublished price-sensitive information.

Prior to Friday's volatility, the credit markets were skittish due to series of defaults by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS). IL&FS has defaulted on inter-corporate deposits, commercial paper and also a Letter of Credit facility of IDBI Bank. This infrastructure major was a AAA rated company until August. It has been downgraded to 'default'.

The Sensex and Nifty closed nearly 1.5 per cent lower in trade today amid a depreciating rupee, rising crude oil prices and selling pressure on stocks of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). While the Sensex closed 536 points or 1.46 per cent lower to 36,305, the Nifty lost 175 points or 1.58 per cent to trade at 10,967 level.

This is the weakest closing since July 11 when it settled at 36,265.93. The index has lost 1,249.04 points in the previous four sessions.

Stocks of non banking finance companies closed lower in trade today. The Dewan Housing Finance stock closed 11.79 per cent or 41.45 points higher at 393 level today.

"There are liquidity concerns ... financial stocks led the rally and now they are dragging the markets and it has a domino effect on sectors such as real estate and autos," said AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital.

"There is a lack of trust in the markets. Take the IL&FS case - when a AAA rated company is suddenly downgraded, how can people trust rating agencies," added Prabhakar.