SEBI launches AI-driven multilingual call campaign to promote ‘SEBI Check’ tool

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) launched a new multilingual, AI-enabled public outreach initiative, announced on February 13, 2026. This pilot project aims to directly enhance investor awareness regarding the regulator's safety mechanisms.

The market regulator has collaborated with Sarvam, a generative AI company known for developing AI models designed for Indian languages. “This initiative has been launched in collaboration with Sarvam,” it said.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The campaign specifically focuses on the 'SEBI Check' tool and validated UPI handles, which were originally introduced on October 1, 2025. These features empower investors to verify the UPI ID, QR code, and bank account details of SEBI-registered intermediaries before they transfer any funds, adding a crucial layer of due diligence to personal finance.

Under this new initiative, a sample of individual investors will receive informational calls explaining how to use these tools effectively. “As part of the initiative, a sample of individual investors will receive informational calls about the SEBI Check Tool, validated UPI handle and related frequently asked questions,” SEBI said.

To ensure authenticity and prevent confusion with spam or fraud, SEBI has clarified that these awareness calls will originate only from the SEBI-authorised number 1600-313-384.