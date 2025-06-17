Business Today
'SEBI no longer permits...': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath has a fix for old share transfers

“We often hear stories… about holding physical share certificates,” Kamath wrote, referencing the many cases where people stumble upon inherited paper shares but don’t know what to do next.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 17, 2025 4:03 PM IST
'SEBI no longer permits...': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath has a fix for old share transfersSEBI banned the transfer of physical shares in 2019, except in cases of inheritance through legal transmission

That dusty envelope of share certificates from your grandfather’s drawer might be worth a fortune—but unless they’re digitized, they’re practically useless. 

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath has a solution.

In a post on X, Kamath announced Zerodha’s latest initiative: a free service to help investors convert physical share certificates into digital (demat) form—even if they’re not Zerodha clients.

SEBI banned the transfer of physical shares in 2019, except in cases of inheritance through legal transmission. But even then, the shares must be dematerialized before any transaction—like a sale or pledge—can happen.

To bridge that gap, Zerodha has formed a dedicated support team. “You don’t need to be a Zerodha customer,” Kamath emphasized. “We’ll still help you convert your physical shares.”

Demat isn’t just convenient—it’s essential. SEBI’s push toward electronic shares aims to eliminate fraud, theft, and administrative delays common with paper certificates. And with most global markets already digital, India is simply catching up.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 17, 2025 4:03 PM IST
