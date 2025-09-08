Sebi notifies changes in settlement dates for cash, SLBM and derivatives segments

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday announced revised settlement schedules for the cash, Securities Lending and Borrowing Mechanism (SLBM) and derivative segments in view of additional settlement holidays declared by Clearing Corporations (CCs).

In a press release, Sebi noted that September 8, 2025 has been declared a settlement holiday, in addition to September 5, 2025. Accordingly, the regulator, after consultations with stock exchanges and clearing corporations, has communicated the rescheduled settlement dates.

Advertisement

Related Articles

For the derivative segment, the settlement for trades executed on September 4, 5 and 8 will now be undertaken on September 9, 2025 (Tuesday).

In the case of the cash and SLBM segments, trades executed on September 4 and 5 will also be settled on September 9, 2025.

Further, trades executed on September 8 and 9 in these two segments will be settled on September 10, 2025 (Wednesday).

Sebi also stated that stock exchanges have issued circulars to inform all stakeholders and trading members about these changes.

The exchanges have also notified the impact of the revised settlement schedule on corporate action ex-dates and cum-dates, ensuring clarity for market participants.