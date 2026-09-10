Sell IRFC on rallies, railway stocks may stay subdued despite fresh orders, says analyst

Railway rally has lost steam

Halder argued that railway stocks have remained largely inactive for the past two to three years, despite repeated triggers that would normally support sentiment. Budget announcements, policy visibility and even fresh project approvals have failed to translate into sustained price action across the pack.

The sector has already seen its best phase. In his view, the market has moved on from the railway theme because "stock has already run up" — a reminder that once a sector has delivered outsized gains, it often enters a prolonged cooling-off period.

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Orders alone may not revive sentiment

What makes the call notable is Halder's dismissal of fresh order wins as a near-term catalyst. Referring to reports of railway-related approvals worth around Rs 10,000 crore in Karnataka, he said such announcements are unlikely to change the market's stance toward the sector.

That reflects a broader market reality: fundamentals and order books matter, but themes in the stock market often weaken once valuations and expectations have already run ahead. For railway counters, Halder suggested that even sizeable project flows are not enough right now to trigger a rerating.

Charts offer little comfort

The technical picture, according to Halder, is equally discouraging. He said there is no meaningful support visible on daily, weekly or even hourly charts, making it difficult to justify a confident hold recommendation at this stage.

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"Sell on rise" remains his preferred strategy for railway counters, a stance he said he has maintained for the past one-and-a-half years. He also noted that the broader sector has already fallen roughly 40% from levels seen when he first turned cautious.

What could change the view

For sentiment to improve, Halder wants to see a proper base formation and a decisive 20-25% move from current levels before turning constructive. Until then, long-term investors in IRFC may have to prioritise capital protection over hope-driven holding.