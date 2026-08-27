Sembcorp Green Infra files draft papers with SEBI for Rs 3,750 crore IPO

The company has 105 projects, including 84 operational projects and 21 under construction, spread across 13 states and Union territories. Its portfolio includes wind, solar, hybrid and storage assets, with a focus on complex projects involving battery energy storage systems (BESS), round-the-clock (RTC) and firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) solutions.

Sembcorp Green Infra's revenue from operations increased to Rs 2,653 crore in FY26 from Rs 2,249 crore in FY24. Ebitda stood at Rs 2,099 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 1,823 crore in FY24, while Ebitda margin remained above 74 per cent.

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The company also has 1,433 MWh of BESS capacity under construction and a broader pipeline of around 4.04 GW of projects under construction, including hybrid projects and projects integrated with BESS.

Sembcorp Green Infra maintained AA+ (Stable) long-term credit ratings from CRISIL, ICRA and India Ratings as of March 31.

The IPO will be managed by Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, CLSA India, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, which are the book-running lead managers to the issue.