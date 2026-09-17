Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
SEMICON India 2026: Syrma SGS, Dixon Tech, Kaynes Technology, Moschip Technologies shares rise up to 10%

SEMICON India 2026: Syrma SGS, Dixon Tech, Kaynes Technology, Moschip Technologies shares rise up to 10%

DIXON13,389.00(1.58%)

Syrma SGS Technology was the top gainer rising 10% to Rs 1658 against the previous close of Rs 1510.60.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 12:14 PM IST
SEMICON India 2026: Syrma SGS, Dixon Tech, Kaynes Technology, Moschip Technologies shares rise up to 10%Shares of Dixon Technologies, another player in the semiconductor industry, gained 2.31% to Rs 13,496. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 81,315 crore.

Shares of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Kaynes Technology, ASM Technologies and Moschip Technologies surged up to 10% in early deals today as PM Narendra Modi inaugurated SEMICON India 2026 today. The event is being held from September 17–19,2026 at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre) in New Delhi.

Advertisement

The objective of the event is to accelerate industry growth, strengthen global partnerships, and position India as a key global hub for semiconductor manufacturing and design.

Syrma SGS Technology was the top gainer rising 10% to Rs 1658 against the previous close of Rs 1510.60. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 31,522 crore. Syrma is a leading Indian Electronic Systems design and manufacturing company. It uses and works with semiconductors in its electronic manufacturing operations, and the company is actively expanding its role in the semiconductor supply chain.

Shares of Dixon Technologies, another player in the semiconductor industry, gained 2.31% to Rs 13,496. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 81,315 crore.

Kaynes Technology, a leading end-to-end and IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturing company, also saw its stock rising 5.2% to Rs 3563 on BSE in early deals today.

Advertisement

ASM Technologies, an Indian engineering services and design-led manufacturing company that builds systems, sub-systems, and precision equipment for global semiconductor manufacturers, also saw its stock, rising 2.38% to Rs 7070 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 10,082 crore.

Shares of another semiconductor industry player Moschip Technologies rose 6% to Rs 212.95 on BSE. Market cap of Moschip Technologies climbed to Rs 4119 crore.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions has entered the semiconductor sector by building a major Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat, through its joint venture CG Semi Private Limited. On Thursday, the stock rose 2.58% to Rs 874.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.37 lakh crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 17, 2026 12:06 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more