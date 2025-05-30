Senco Gold shares hit upper circuit on Q4 earnings, final dividend

Shares of Senco Gold hit an upper circuit of 5% on Friday after the firm reported a stellar set of Q4 earnings. Senco Gold stock zoomed 5% to a high of Rs 399.80 against the previous close of Rs 380.80 on BSE. Total 3.60 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 14.23 crore on BSE. Senco Gold stock has seen very high volatility in the last one year with a beta of 1.1. It's trading neither near the overbought zone nor the oversold zone with its relative strength index (RSI) at 64.5. An RSI of 70 or above indicates there are more buyers than sellers for the stock.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The jewellery stock is trading lower than 150 day, 200 day but higher than the 5 day, 10 day but higher than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages.

Net profit nearly doubled compared to the same period last year. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the consolidated net profit surged by 94% to Rs 62 crore, up from Rs 32 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The jewellery retailer reported a 21% growth in revenue for this quarter, reaching Rs 1,378 crore, compared to Rs 1,137 crore during the same period the prior year.

Senco Gold also shared several impressive metrics for Q4, driven by strong demand during the wedding season. The company saw a 23% annual increase in retail operations, alongside an 18.4% growth in same-store sales.

Advertisement

This strong performance was achieved even with rising gold prices, leading to Senco Gold’s highest-ever revenue for a final quarter, exceeding Rs 1,300 crore. Additionally, the sales of coins and bullion represented 4% of total sales, highlighting consumers' ongoing interest in gold as a wise investment option.

The company has recommended a final dividend of 20% (Re. 1.00 per equity share) based on the face value of equity shares of Rs. 5 each for the Financial Year 2024-21. If approved by shareholders in the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), the final dividend will be dispatched within 30 days of the AGM date.

Senco Gold Limited is an India-based jewellery retailer. The company primarily sells gold and diamond jewelry and also sells jewelry made of silver, platinum and precious and semi-precious stones and other metals. The company's other offerings also include costume jewelry, gold and silver coins and utensils made of silver. The company offers approximately 108,000 designs for gold jewelry and more than 46,000 designs for diamond jewelry. It also offers a variety of designs of handcrafted jewellery.