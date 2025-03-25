Senco Gold shares snap 5-session rebound, slip 5% today; here's what analysts say

Shares of Senco Gold Ltd paused their five-session recovery run in Tuesday's trade, falling 5 per cent to hit a lower circuit of Rs 287.80. At this price, the crisis-hit jewellery maker's scrip has crashed around 49 per cent in 2025 so far post weak December 2024 quarter numbers.

The company's consolidated net profit tumbled 69.4 per cent to Rs 33.4 crore in Q3 FY25 compared to Rs 109.3 crore in the year-ago period. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) slipped 56 per cent to Rs 79.96 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 181.1 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

The scrip had staged some recovery after BSE data showed that Senco's promoter group entity, Jai Hanuman Shri Siddhivinayak Trust, picked up an additional 1.61 lakh shares and 80,400 shares on March 18 and March 19, respectively, increasing the holding to 41.31 per cent from 41.16 per cent earlier. Investors usually give a positive response to share purchases done by the promoters.

Bourses BSE and NSE have put the securities of Senco Gold under the short-term ASM (Additional Surveillance Measure) framework. Exchanges put stocks in short-term or long-term ASM frameworks to caution investors about high volatility in share prices.

Technically, support on the counter could be seen at Rs 275 level. With that being said, an analyst suggested remaining on the sidelines at current levels.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi, said, "Support will be at Rs 275 and resistance at Rs 317. A decisive move above Rs 317 level may trigger a further upside towards Rs 330. The expected trading range will be between Rs 275 and Rs 330 in the short term."

Osho Krishan, Senior Research Analyst - Technical & Derivatives at Angel One, said, "Senco faced a considerable decline in its stock performance. So, it would be prudent to exercise patience and remain on the sidelines until a clear and convincing sign of recovery emerges on the counter."

The scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-day and 20-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 30-day, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 42.20. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 16.79 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 1.64. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 17.15 with a return on equity (RoE) of 9.74. According to Trendlyne data, Senco has a one-year beta of 0.9, indicating low volatility.

As per a recent BSE filing, the total promoter and promoter group shareholding of Senco was at 64.22 per cent.