Sensex at 1,00,000 by June 2027? Morgan Stanley bets on India's market outperformance

Morgan Stanley gave 25 per cent probability to its bull case, another 25 per cent probability to its bear case Sensex target of 66,000, while assigning 50 per cent probability to its base Sensex target of 89,000. The base case assumed continuation in India's gains in macro stability, increased private investment, and a positive gap between real growth and real rates.

"We do not anticipate a bunching of issuances, and the retail bid keeps its nose ahead of the supply. Sensex earnings compound at 16 per cent annually through F2029," it said on August 4.

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Morgan Stanley said the ongoing June quarter earnings season is reinforcing its view of accelerating domestic growth, while volatility in the global AI trade points to increasingly cautious sentiment in overseas markets.

"We expect high frequency indicators to continue to exhibit positive momentum. India, in our view, is amid far-reaching reforms that could lift growth rates in the coming quarters as well as make capital flows easier. A rising wave of IPOs could lend further support until it turns excessive – a point we see as several months off," Morgan Stanley said.

On questions of whether India's recent valuation de-rating is cyclical or secular, Morgan Stanley said it reads the de-rating as cyclical – the product of a sharp gap in relative growth: India’s growth looks to have bottomed and is now trending higher, yet still trails that seen elsewhere, particularly in economies tied to the AI capex cycle.

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Morgan Stanley said the secular argument rests on a lower terminal growth rate, driven by falling fertility rates or by AI’s effect on India’s sizeable services economy. "Both concerns are exaggerated," it concluded.

Morgan Stanley said it favoured domestic cyclicals over defensives and externally facing sectors. It is overweight on financials, consumer discretionary and industrials. Sectors such as energy, materials, utilities and healthcare are rated 'underweight'.

"IT services may prove the dark horse as the world turns to these firms to build AI applications and solutions. India’s chief risks are largely external, including geopolitical tensions and a slowing global economy. Domestically, we worry about weak farm productivity, capacity bottlenecks in the judiciary, and embodied AI weighing on labour markets," Morgan Stanley said.