Sensex at 76,000 or 1,07,000 by December? Morgan Stanley shares bull, bear cases

Morgan Stanley on Wednesday said Indian stocks continue to react more to bad than good news, creating doubt that structural problems are surfacing for India. The foreign brokerage, however, feels this is more of an adverse market plumbing and an opportunity to buy high-quality businesses at reasonable prices despite the potential for near-term volatility. It suggested base case target of 95,000 for Sensex, a bear case target of 76,000 and a bull case target of 1,07,000 for December 2026.

Sensex is the cheapest in gold terms, it said. The trailing 12-month index performance is almost the worst in history and relative valuations are at previous troughs, it added.

"Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have just created a new challenge for the market. While India’s oil intensity is a lot lower than before, it needs to import oil and the uncertainty in oil logistics and, potentially, production hurts. The lack of a direct AI play seems to be the most persistent challenge with potential AI disruption for Indian services exports, aggravating matters," it said.

Market plumbing, it said, could be another issue as passive money needs to keep selling to keep pace with India’s falling index weight and hedge funds favour India as a funding short.

"For most, a security that is not responding to good news is a security that has structural issues. While we do not agree with such a prognosis, doubters are growing in number. They almost always do when a security has delivered persistent negative performance and trades cheap, as India does today," Morgan Stanley said.

Base case Sensex target

Its base target would suggest that the Sensex would command a trailing P/E multiple of 23.5 times, ahead of the 25-year average of 22 times. The premium over the historical average reflects greater confidence in the medium-term growth cycle in India, India's lower beta, a higher terminal growth rate, and a predictable policy environment, Morgan Stanley said.

Bull case Sensex target

Morgan Stanley's bull case, 30 per cent probability, if fructifies, should take the index to 1,07,000. But the broking assumed oil prices persistently below $60 a barrel, resulting in better terms of trade. "Reflation policies start to achieve success and result in higher growth estimates. The global trade war is curtailed leading to improved growth prospects. Earnings growth compounds at 19 per cent annually over F2025-28," it assumed.

Bear case Sensex target

In the bear case, with 20 per cent probability, the BSE Sensex is seen at 76,000. In this scenario, oil prices are seen surging past $90 a barrel and the RBI is assumed to end up tightening to protect macro stability, global

growth slows meaningfully, and notably, the US slips into recession.

"Trade conditions between India and the US deteriorate again. Sensex earnings compound at 15 per cent annually over F2025-28 with perceptibly lower growth in F2026 and equity multiples de-rate to reflect poor macro conditions," it said.