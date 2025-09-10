Sensex climbs 323 points, Nifty ends near 24,900; key factors behind today’s market gains

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended in green on Wednesday after the US President Donald Trump hinted at continuing negotiations between the two nations, adding that he looks forward to speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the weeks ahead, describing him as a “very good friend.”

At closing bell, the Sensex climbed 323.83 points or 40 per cent, to 81,425.15, while the Nifty50 advanced 104.50 points or 42 per cent, to 24,973.10. The 50-pack index extended its recovery as the index held above the 21-EMA. RSI has given a bullish crossover above 50, supporting the positive momentum, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

“Going ahead, sustaining above 24,820–24,750 may lead the index towards 25,160 and higher levels, while support remains at 24,820–24,750," De said.

Bharat Electronics emerged as the top gainer on the Sensex, climbing 4.50 per cent to Rs 388.90. HCL Technologies advanced 2.58 per cent, Bajaj Finance added 2.19 per cent, Axis Bank rose 2.05 per cent, TCS gained 2.02 per cent and Tech Mahindra was up 1.88 per cent.

Infosys, TCS, Axis Bank, Bharat Electronics and Bajaj Finance were the five stocks that contributed heavily to the Sensex’s rise.

Among the sectoral indices, the BSE IT index advanced 2.48 per cent to settle at 35,570.22, while the BSE Realty index gained 1.15 per cent to close at 6,868.45.

Overall, out of the 4,282 active stocks traded on the BSE, 2,416 ended with gains, while 1,703 settled lower and 163 remained unchanged. As many as 118 stocks scaled their 52-week highs during the session. A total of 53 others hit their 52-week lows. The session also saw 234 stocks locked at their respective upper circuits and 165 others at lower circuits.

Four stocks within the BSE 100 index—Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, JSW Steel, and Cummins India, have all surged to their respective 52-week highs.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said renewed optimism over the ongoing trade negotiations between India and the US helped lift market sentiment.

“Anticipation of stronger H2FY26 earnings, driven by GST rationalization and the benefits of monetary easing, is providing resilience to valuations. The IT index extended its outperformance on hopes of a potential Fed rate cut next week and a revival in technology spending. Investors remain focused on the progress of India–US trade talks for signals of a constructive resolution to tariff-related issues," Nair said.