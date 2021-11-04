Sensex closes 295 points higher in Muhurat trading, Nifty above 17,900; M&M, Bajaj Auto & ITC top gainers

Benchmark indices closed the first session of Samvat 2078 on a positive note today. Sensex rose 295 points to 60,067 and Nifty gained 87 points to 17,916. Sensex has gained 37.5% and Nifty has risen 40% in Samvat 2077.

M&M, ITC, Bajaj Auto and L&T were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.87% in the Diwali Muhurat trading session. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 25 ended in the green. ICICI Bank, Ultratech Cement, Asian Paints, and HDFC were the Sensex losers, falling up to 0.43%.

Market cap of the BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 265.14 lakh crore today. On Wednesday, the market cap stood at Rs 263.07 lakh crore.

Auto, consumer durables and capital goods shares led the gains in the first trading session of Samvat 2078. BSE auto, consumer durables and capital goods indices ended higher by 371 points, 377 points and 274 points, respectively.

All 19 BSE sectoral indices ended in the green. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices zoomed 207 points to 26,011 and 423 points to 28,936, respectively.

The market breadth was positive with 2,579 shares ending higher against 429 stocks in the red. 157 shares were unchanged.

The Muhurat trading session which began at 6:15 pm today, ended at 7:15 pm. Muhurat trading is carried out to mark the start of the new Samvat 2078. Samvat is the Hindu calendar year that begins on Diwali. It is believed that the hour-long Muhurat trading brings prosperity and wealth throughout the year.

In the last trading session, benchmark indices ended on a weak note, tracking losses in market heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank. Sensex ended 257.14 points or 0.43 per cent lower at 59,771.92. Nifty fell 59.75 points or 0.33 per cent to 17,829.20. Sun Pharma was the top Sensex loser, falling 3.06 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 401.48 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 195.55 crore.

Meanwhile, equity, F&O, and currency markets will remain closed on November 5, 2021, on account of Diwali-Balipratipada. Commodity markets will be closed for the first half and trading will carried out in the evening session (5:00 pm onwards).