Sensex closes 384 points higher, Nifty reclaims 17K; PowerGrid, ITC, Bajaj Finance top gainers

Benchmark indices closed higher for the third consecutive session today, amid positive global cues .Sensex ended 384 points higher at 57,512 and Nifty advanced 117 points to 17,072.

PowerGrid, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Infosys and NTPC were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.40 per cent. On the other hand, Airtel, Sun Pharma and Maruti were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 093%.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 20 ended in the green. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 246 points to 24,641 and 206 points to 28,538, respectively.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 261.18 lakh crore today. On the sectoral front, consumer durables and IT shares led the gains. BSE consumer durables rose 476 points and BSE capital IT index gained 464 points.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities said, "The Nifty opened higehr but after a strong opening, it consolidated in the range of 17015 to 17115. The index is trading near the important retracement level and a quick correction is not ruled out, if it trades below 17,000. For the traders, 17,000 would now be the sacrosanct support level and above the same, the uptrend formation will continue up to 17150-17200 levels. On the other hand, below the psychological 17000 support level, the Nifty could correct up to 16930-16850."

The market breadth was positive with 2,194 shares ending higher against 1122 stocks in the red. 133 shares were unchanged.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 827 crore on December 22, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,593 crore, as per provisional data on NSE.

Global markets

Reports that omicron cases might be less severe, especially for people who have been fully vaccinated, seem to have boosted market sentiment across the globe.

Germany's DAX rose 0.2% in early trading to 15,629.92 and the CAC 40 in Paris edged 0.1% higher to 7,058.21. Britain's FTSE 100 edged down 0.1% to 7,331.40. US futures advanced, with contracts for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials up 0.1%.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 0.8% to 28,798.37. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng edged 0.4% higher to 23,193.64. The Shanghai Composite index picked up 0.6% to 3,643.34. South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.5% to 2,998.17, while the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.3% to 7,387.60.