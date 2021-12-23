Sensex closes 384 points higher, Nifty reclaims 17K; PowerGrid, ITC, Bajaj Finance top gainers

Benchmark indices closed higher for the third consecutive session today, amid positive global cues .Sensex ended 384 points higher at 57,512 and Nifty advanced 117 points to 17,072.

PowerGrid, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Infosys and NTPC were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.40 per cent. On the other hand, Airtel, Sun Pharma and Maruti were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 093%.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 20 ended in the green. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 246 points to 24,641 and 206 points to 28,538, respectively.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 261.18 lakh crore today. On the sectoral front, consumer durables and IT shares led the gains. BSE consumer durables rose 476 points and BSE capital IT index gained 464 points.

The market breadth was positive with 2,194 shares ending higher against 1122 stocks in the red. 133 shares were unchanged.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 827 crore on December 22, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,593 crore, as per provisional data on NSE.