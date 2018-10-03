Sensex closes 550 points lower, Nifty below 10,900; auto, banking stocks lead losses

The Sensex and Nifty saw heavy selloff in late afternoon trade amid pressure on Indian currency and brent crude oil prices hitting record high signalling macro worries for the Indian economy.

While the Sensex closed 550 points lower at 35,975 level, the Nifty fell 150 points or 1.36% to 10,858 level.

Midcaps stocks led to the fall with the BSE midcap index closing 164 points or 1.11% lower to 14,642 level.

Auto and banking stocks were the top losers with the BSE auto and bankex losing 626 and 434 points, respectively.

Of 19 BSE sectoral indices, 16 closed lower.

YES Bank (5.79%), Vedanta (3.09%) and Coal India (1.60%) were the top Sensex gainers.

M&M (6.66%) , TCS (4.14%) and Axis Bank (3.91%) were the top Sensex losers

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 26 closed in the red.

Mustafa Nadeem CEO at Epic Research said, "Volatility continues to expand as Nifty pares its previous gain to end at 10858, its lowest level in recent fall from 11750 levels.

There are multiple reasons that were behind today's fall and sentiments that turned negative over a holiday. Negative global cues is the first reason that aided to today's sell-off.

Secondly, continuous rise in the oil prices with Brent hitting $85 mark rose some eyebrows and worries. Crude was above $75 mark and worries over CAD

and its impact of widening. Rupee depreciated to multi-year lows as it hit above 73 mark fueled the sentiment.

Nifty is in a very tight consolidation between the levels of 11050 to 10800.

And we are seeing the lows and close on the lower side being expanded along with the rise in volatility.

With today's close and build up in PE of 10900 - 11000 we expect Nifty to test lower levels of 10700 in coming days while resistance is now reframed at 11000 levels."

Bank Nifty fell 297 points or 1.17% to 25,069 level.

The rupee plunged below the 73 level against the dollar for the first time ever in early trade amid rising global crude oil prices and strong demand for the American currency from the importers.

Investors remained concerned over sustained foreign capital outflows and soaring crude oil prices that crossed the $85 per barrel.

Brent crude oil prices breached the $85 per barrel mark yesterday for the first time in four years on the back of tightening oil market and OPEC leaders signalling they won't be immediately raising the output.

However, market breadth was positive with 1453 stocks closing higher compared to 1212 stocks ending lower on the BSE.

Global markets

Global shares were mixed on Wednesday after reports suggested Italy will rein in spending after 2019, following heavy criticism of its budget plans.

The CAC 40 in France edged 0.1 percent higher to 5,472.12 and Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.1 percent to 7,482.23. Italy's FTSE MIB gained 0.3 percent to 20,623.32, after a string of losses. German markets were closed for a national holiday. U.S. indexes were poised to open higher.

Dow futures gained 0.2 percent to 26,865.00. The broader S&P 500 futures rose 0.2 percent to 2,935.50.

In Asia, traders were spooked by rising oil prices and lackluster Japanese data.

The jitters were particularly evident in emerging markets that import oil.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.7 percent to 24,110.96. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.1 percent to 27,091.26.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3 percent to 6,146.10.

Stocks fell in Taiwan but rebounded in Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines. Markets in South Korea and the Chinese mainland were closed.