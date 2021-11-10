Sensex closes 81 points lower, Nifty holds 18K; metal, banking shares top losers

Benchmark indices fell for the second straight session today, dragged by losses in HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and HUL amid a weak trend in global markets. Sensex ended 80.63 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 60,352.82. Nifty fell 27.05 points or 0.15 per cent to 18,017.20.

IndusInd Bank was the top Sensex loser, falling over 3 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, HUL, Asian Paints, Titan and SBI.

Bharti Airtel, M&M, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries and ITC were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.16%.

"Broadly, domestic market continued to trade negative after disappointing opening as inflation worries affected the global markets, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

However, he said the market trend was mixed on a stock-to-stock basis.

China's CPI rose 1.5 per cent YoY, while the producer price index rose by 13.5 per cent YoY owing to imported inflation and domestic supply shortages, Nair noted, adding that global investors are awaiting the release of the US inflation data due later today, which is expected to continue at peak levels.

Consumer durables, metal and banking shares led the losses today. BSE consumer durables, metal and banking indices ended lower by 381 points, 423 points and 366 points, respectively.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices fell 132 points to 26,388 and 3 points to 29,317, respectively.

Market cap of the BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 268.94 lakh crore today. On November 9, the market cap stood at Rs 268.12 lakh crore.

The market breadth was positive with 1,709 shares ending higher against 1,602 stocks in the red. 146 shares were unchanged.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,445 crore on November 9, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,417 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

On Tuesday, benchmark indices ended lower, tracking losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finance, despite a positive trend in global markets.

After a volatile trading session, Sensex ended 112.16 points or 0.19 per cent lower at 60,433.45. Nifty fell 24.30 points or 0.13 per cent to 18,044.25.

Meanwhile, rupee tumbled by 32 paise to close at 74.37 against the US currency, weighed down by a muted trend in domestic equities and strength of the American currency in the overseas market.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 74.11 and witnessed a high of 74.06 and a low of 74.42 against the US dollar.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul ended with losses, while Hong Kong was positive. Major indices in Europe were largely trading with gains in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was flat at $84.78 per barrel