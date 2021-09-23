Sensex closes shy of historic 60,000 mark, Nifty tops 17,800 mark for first time

Sensex closed shy of the historic 60,000 mark today, led by gains in market heavyweights such as HDFC, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv and SBI. The 50-stock Nifty ended above the 17,800 level for the first time, amid positive global cues.

While Sensex rallied 958 points to 59,885, Nifty rose 272 points to close the day at an all-time high of 17,822.

During the day, Sensex touched an all-time high of 59,957 and Nifty reached an all-time peak of 17,843.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms reached a record high of Rs 261.74 lakh crore.

Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder at Equity99 said, "The up move might continue and we might see markets making new all-time highs tomorrow. Nifty might touch the 18,000 mark. The realty sector is driving the rally in Nifty. Realty stocks are in focus due to partial resolution of China's Evergrande liquidity crisis and also as registration jumps due to a cut in stamp duty at home."

Bajaj Finserv was the top Sensex gainer, rising 5.15% per cent, followed by gains in L&T, HDFC, Axis Bank, SBI, RIL and IndusInd Bank. Dr Reddy's, ITC, Nestle India, HUL and Bharti Airtel were the Sensex losers, falling up to 1.07%.

Of 30 Sensex shares, 25 ended higher. BSE midcap and small cap indices rose 323 points and 252 points, respectively. On the sectoral front, banking shares led the gains with BSE bankex ending 956 points higher at 43,271. Bank Nifty too closed 827 points higher at 37,771.

Other gainers were capital goods (552 points), consumer durables (652 points), metals (337 points), IT (339 points) and realty (315 points) indices on the BSE.

All 19 BSE sectoral indices except FMCG, ended in the green. Market breadth was positive with 1,974 shares ending higher against 1,266 shares closing in the red. Total 163 shares were unchanged.

Global markets

World shares rose on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled it may begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the US economy later this year. Germany's DAX climbed 0.8% to 15,635.96 and the CAC 40 in Paris advanced 0.7% to 6,683.52. Britain's FTSE 100 was 0.4% higher, at 7,113.83.