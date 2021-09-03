Sensex closes above 58K for first time, Nifty at 17,323; RIL, Titan, Tata Steel lead gains

Sensex closed above the 58,000-mark for the first time today, led by gains in market heavyweight Reliance Industries amid a largely positive trend in global markets and sustained foreign fund inflows.

Sensex climbed 277 points to its lifetime closing high of 58,129. It touched a record of 58,194 on an intra day basis.

Nifty rose 89.45 points to end at its all-time peak of 17,323. During the session, it touched a record of 17,340.

On Thursday, Sensex ended 514 points higher at 57,852 and Nifty jumped 157 points to 17,234.

Reliance Industries was the top Sensex gainer today, rising over 4 per cent, followed by Titan, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Maruti and Dr Reddy's.

HUL, Bharti Airtel, HDFC twins and IndusInd Bank were among the top Sensex losers falling up to 1.18%.

Market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms hit an all-time high of Rs 254.21 lakh crore after Sensex and Nifty closed at record highs.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 84 points and 110 points, respectively.

On a sectoral basis, consumer durables shares led the gains with their BSE index ending 405 points higher at 38,881.

BSE oil and gas and BSE metal indices were the other major gainers, rising 386 points and 258 points, respectively.

Market breadth was positive with 1,726 shares ending higher against 1,473 shares closing in the red. 139 shares were unchanged.

Meanwhile, rupee settled with a marginal gain of 4 paise at 73.02 against the US dollar on Friday, even as the domestic equities continued their record-setting spree.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.05 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.01 and a low of 73.15.

On Thursday, the rupee ended at 73.06 against the US dollar.

Global markets

In Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended with losses, while Seoul and Tokyo were positive.

Equities in Europe were largely trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.51 per cent to $73.40 per barrel.