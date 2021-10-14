Sensex closes above 61k for first time, Nifty scales fresh peak

Benchmark indices closed at record highs today, tracking gains in ITC, HDFC Bank and PowerGrid shares amid mixed cues in global markets. Sensex ended above 61,000 for the first time and Nifty closed above the 18k mark for the second consecutive session.

The 30-stock index closed 568 points higher at a new peak of 61,305 and Nifty rallied 176 points to 18,338.

Sensex and Nifty logged record highs of 61,353 and 18,350 during the session.

ITC was the top Sensex gainer, zooming 2.89 per cent, followed by HDFC Bank, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and NTPC.

TCS, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints and Bharti Airtel were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.22%.