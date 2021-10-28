Sensex tanks 1,158 points, Nifty ends below 17,900; banking, consumer durables shares top losers

Benchmark indices plunged nearly 2% today following an across-the-board selloff as monthly derivatives expired amid a weak trend in global markets.

Sensex tanked 1,158 points or 1.89% to close at 59,984 and Nifty plummeted 353.70 points or 1.94 per cent to 17,857.25.

ITC was the top Sensex loser tumbling over 5 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and HDFC Bank. IndusInd Bank, L&T, UltraTech Cement and Asian Paints were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.94%.

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 25 ended lower. In the previous session, Sensex closed 206.93 points lower at 61,143.33 and Nifty fell 57.45 points to 18,210.95.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell by Rs 4.83 lakh crore to Rs 260.48 lakh crore. On Wednesday, the market cap stood at Rs 265.31 lakh crore.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices fell 354 points and 444 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, banking, metal , consumer durables and oil and gas stocks led the losses today. BSE bankex crashed 1,569 points to 45,514.

BSE metal, consumer durables and oil and gas indices ended 514 points, 964 points and 482 points lower, respectively. IT and healthcare stocks added to the losses with their BSE indices rising 538 and 410 points, respectively,

The market breadth was negative with 985 shares ending higher against 2,295 stocks closing in the red. 125 shares were unchanged.