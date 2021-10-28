Sensex tanks 1,158 points, Nifty ends below 17,900; banking, consumer durables shares top losers

Benchmark indices plunged nearly 2% today, following an across-the-board selloff, as monthly derivatives expired amid a weak trend in global markets.

Sensex tanked 1,158 points or 1.89% to close at 59,984 and Nifty plummeted 353.70 points or 1.94 per cent to 17,857.25.

ITC was the top Sensex loser tumbling over 5 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and HDFC Bank. IndusInd Bank, L&T, UltraTech Cement and Asian Paints were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.94%.

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 25 ended lower. In the previous session, Sensex closed 206.93 points lower at 61,143.33 and Nifty fell 57.45 points to 18,210.95.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell Rs 4.83 lakh crore to Rs 260.48 lakh crore. On Wednesday, the market cap stood at Rs 265.31 lakh crore.

On the outlook of market post today's crash, Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said the weakness in the market is likely to continue.

"Nifty closed lower for the second straight day on October 28. In the process, it fell the most in 6 months. Morgan Stanley has downgraded Indian markets to equal weight. Advance decline ratio ended sharply in the negative. FPI unwinding has led to this fall and the adverse advance decline ratio. In the latest fall, the Nifty did not take support from the high made on September 24. 17557 on the downside could offer support to the Nifty while 17968-18034 could offer resistance. The weakness in Nifty could continue but the pace of fall could now reduce," said Jasani.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices fell 354 points and 444 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, banking, metal , consumer durables and oil and gas stocks led the losses today. BSE bankex crashed 1,569 points to 45,514.

BSE metal, consumer durables and oil and gas indices ended 514 points, 964 points and 482 points lower, respectively. IT and healthcare stocks added to the losses with their BSE indices falling 538 and 410 points, respectively,

Of the 19 BSE sectoral indices, 18 ended in the red. BSE capital goods index was the sole gainer, ending 6 points higher at 26,870.

The market breadth was negative with 985 shares ending higher against 2,295 stocks closing in the red. 125 shares were unchanged.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan said, "The Nifty opened on a negative note and witnessed sustained selling throughout the day. It had recently formed a minor degree bounce that had faced resistance near 61.8% retracement of the first leg of the fall. The next leg of the correction unfolded from that key Fibonacci level. On the way down, it has broken the crucial 18,000 mark and has now reached the lower end of a falling channel on the hourly chart. Going ahead, 17,750-17,700 is a key support zone, which can attract buying support. The overall structure shows that the short-term range for Nifty has shifted lower and it is now expected to trade in the range of 17,700-18,200 over the next few sessions."



Meanwhile, rupee gained 11 paise to close at 74.92 against the US dollar on Thursday despite massive crash in the domestic equity market as easing crude oil prices lent some support to the local currency.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 74.92 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.76 and a low of 74.94 during the day's trade.

On Wednesday, the rupee fell 7 paise to close at 75.03 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 1.11 per cent to $82.94 per barrel.

Global markets

Shares slipped in Europe and Asia after a retreat on Wall Street pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back from their latest record highs.

Germany's DAX edged 0.1% lower to 15,690.45 while in London, the FTSE 100 declined 0.4% to 7,221.86. The CAC 40 in Paris added 0.3% to 6,772.04.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.7%. The Nasdaq edged up less than 0.1% and the Russell 2000 index of small companies took the heaviest losses, falling 1.9%.

Nikkei 225 index sank 1% to 28,820.09. The Kospi lost 0.5%, to 3,009.55. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gave up 0.3% to 25,555.73, while the Shanghai Composite index dropped 1.2% to 3,518.42. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney shed 0.3% to 7,430.40.