Sensex ends 113 points higher, Nifty at 17,248; Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Titan, RIL top gainers

Benchmark indices ended higher on Thursday, tracking gains in index majors such as Infosys, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance amid positive global cues.

Sensex rose 113.11 points to settle at 57,901 and Nifty rose 27 points to 17,248.

Bajaj Finance was the top Sensex gainer rising 2.61 per cent, followed by Infosys, Titan, Reliance Industries and HCL Tech.

Maruti, Bajaj Auto and Sun Pharma were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.51%. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 14 ended in the green. Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 264.03 lakh crore today against Rs 264.40 lakh crore in the previous session.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices fell 176 points and 189 points, respectively. On the sectoral front, IT and consumer durables shares led the gains.

BSE IT index rose 437 points to 35,494 and BSE consumer durables index gained 181 points to 43,272.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan said,"The Nifty, with an opening gap, opened right into the near term hurdle zone of 17350-17400. It attracted a fresh round of selling over there and moved down as the day progressed. Nevertheless, the selling pressure was absorbed near the junction of the hourly lower Bollinger Band and the 61.8% retracement of the recent leg of the rise, which is near 17,170. Hereon, the Nifty looks poised to test the barrier of 17350-17400 again in the coming sessions. Overall, 17000-17600 is the broad short term range for the Nifty & within that, 17170-17400 will be the tight range over the next few sessions. "

However, the market breadth was negative with 1,496 shares ending higher against 1,858 stocks in the red. 99 shares were unchanged.

Benchmark indices closed lower on Wednesday, tracking losses in index majors Infosys, Bajaj Finance and HDFC amid a mixed trend in global markets. Sensex slumped 329.06 points to end at 57,788.03 and Nifty fell 103.50 points to 17,221.40. Bajaj Finance was the top Sensex loser, shedding over 3.10 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, PowerGrid, ITC and TCS.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,407.04 crore on December 15, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,553 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Meanwhile, the rupee recovered 23 paise to close at 76.09 against the US dollar on Thursday. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 76.31 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 76.06 during the day's trade.

On Wednesday, the rupee lost 44 paise to close at a 20-month low of 76.32 against the American currency. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude firmed up 0.97 per cent to $74.60 per barrel.