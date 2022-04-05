Sensex ends 435 points lower, Nifty gives up 18K; banks lead losses

Indian equity market ended lower today as investors booked profits in banking and financial stocks after sharp gains in the previous session. Sensex ended 435.24 points or 0.72 per cent lower at 60,176.50 and Nifty lost 96 points or 0.53 per cent to close at 17,957.40.

HDFC Bank was the top Sensex loser, followed by Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries falling up to 2.98%. On the other hand, NTPC, PowerGrid, ITC, Titan, TCS and Nestle India were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.40 per cent.

Of the Sensex components, 17 shares closed lower. Banking shares were the top sectoral losers, with BSE bankex falling 586 points to 43,481.

On the other hand, consumer durables shares were the top sectotal gainers with their BSE index rising 1066 points to 43,609. BSE midcap and small cap indices rose 317 points and 400 points, respectively.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The positive chart pattern like higher highs and higher lows is intact as per daily chart and present consolidation movement could form a new higher low in the short term. We observe broader range movement in Nifty in the recent past and one may expect similar range movement to unfold in the next few sessions. The sharp upside momentum in the market seems to have halted and the Nifty shifted into a minor profit booking mode. Any sharp weakness from here could be ruled out, but one may expect range movement around 18200-17800 levels for the next few sessions. The important resistance of 18200 levels could eventually be broken on the upside."

The market breadth was positive with 2,347 shares ending higher against 1054 stocks in the red. 106 shares were unchanged.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 273.73 lakh crore today against market cap of Rs 272.41 lakh crore in the previous session.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said, "Nifty logged the worst day in two weeks on April 05 pulled down by financials. In the process it broke a two day winning streak. At close, Nifty was down 0.53% or 96 points at 17953.4. Nifty was the worst performing index in the Asian region.

Nifty formed a bearish counter attack line on April 5 but the advance decline ratio remained very positive suggesting that the broader market continues to do well. The Nifty also did not breach the highs of the previous day. 18115-17791 could be the band for the Nifty in the near term, but the highs of the current upmove are yet to be registered."

Sensex surged over 1,300 points to reclaim the 60,000-level on Monday, led by intense buying in banking and financial stocks after the announcement of merger between HDFC and HDFC Bank.

Sensex closed 1,335.05 points or 2.25 per cent higher at 60,611.74 and Nifty jumped 382.95 points or 2.17 per cent to close at 18,053.40. Banking stocks were the top sectoral gainers with BSE bankex zooming 1471 points to 44067, followed by BSE capital goods index rising 498 points.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pumped more than Rs 1,150 crore into equities on a net basis on Monday amid a rally in the market, according to stock exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul closed on a firm footing. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals. International oil benchmark Brent crude spurted 1.59 per cent to $109.24 per barrel. Investors are keeping a close watch on the developments in Ukraine amid speculations that Russia could face even stricter economic sanctions.