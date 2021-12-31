Sensex ends 459 points higher, Nifty tops 17,300; Kotak Bank, SBI, Maruti top gainers

Sensex rallied over 450 points on the last trading day of 2021 today, led by strong gains in Maruti, SBI and Bajaj Finance. Sensex gained 459.50 points to end at 58,253 and Nifty rose 150 points to 17,354.

Titan was the top Sensex gainer, rising 3.5 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, SBI, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, HUL, Axis Bank and Sun Pharma. NTPC, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid and Infosys were the only losers, falling up to 1.97%.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 339 points and 336 points, respectively. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 266 lakh crore today.

On the sectoral front, consumer durables, banking and auto shares led the gains. BSE consumer durables index rose 871 points, BSE bankex gained 542 points and BSE auto climbed 422 points. All 19 BSE sectoral indices ended in green.

The market breadth was positive with 2,437 shares ending higher against 953 stocks in the red. 90 shares were unchanged.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1038 crore on December 27, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 955 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

In early trade today, Sensex rose 353 points to 58,148 and Nifty gained 103 points to 17,307. Titan share was the top Sensex gainer, rising 2.09% followed by Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and Bharti Airtel.

On Thursday, Sensex closed 12 points lower at 57,794.32 and Nifty ended 9.65 points lower at 17,203.95. NTPC was the top Sensex gainer, rising 3 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, Titan, IndusInd Bank and Wipro.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 986.32 crore on December 30, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 577 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Bourses in Tokyo and South Korea were closed on Friday.

Among others, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose by 1.24 per cent while Shanghai Composite gained 0.57 per cent. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with losses in mid-session deals.