Market extends Budget session gains: Sensex ends 695 pts higher, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech top gainers

The Indian equity market extended gains a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fourth consecutive Union Budget. Positive global cues also helped the indices end higher for the third consecutive session. Sensex ended 695 points higher at 59,558 and Nifty rose 203 points to 17,780.

IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 5.57%. TechM , Nestle, Ultratech Cement, and Maruti were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.61%.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 21 ended higher.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 270.68 lakh crore.

Market breadth was positive with 2299 stocks ending higher against 1,062 stocks closing lower on BSE. 96 shares were unchanged. BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 268 points and 454 points, respectively. Banking shares were the top sectoral gainers with BSE bankex index rising 916 points to 45,043.

BSE consumer durables index surged 635 points to 43,015. IT stocks were among the top sectoral gainers , with BSE IT indices rising 429 points to 35,372. India VIX, the stock market's volatility index, fell 6.66% to 18.65, indicating reduced volatility in trade today.

On Tuesday, Sensex ended 848 points higher at 58,862 and Nifty rose 237 points to 17,576. Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank and L&T were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 7.57%. M&M, PowerGrid, SBI, and Bharti Airtel were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.67%. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2.79 crore on February 1, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 1,597 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.