Sensex ends 86 points higher in volatile trade; auto, capital goods shares top gainers

The Indian market ended marginally higher today amid mixed global cues. Sensex closed 85 points higher at 61,308 and Nifty gained 52 points to 18,308.

UltraTech Cement, M&M, Maruti, Tata Steel, TCS and L&T were the top Sensex gainers.

HCL Tech, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 5.89% on BSE. BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 58 points and 153 points, respectively.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 19 ended higher. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 280.02 lakh crore against Rs 278.49 lakh crore in the previous session.

Market breadth was positive with 2,295 stocks ending higher against 1,305 stocks closing lower on BSE. 134 shares were unchanged.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said,"The short-term trend of Nifty continues to be positive with range bound action. The present sideways movement below resistance is expected to witness an upside breakout in the next 1-2 sessions. The upside targets to be watched around 18600 levels and higher and immediate support is placed at 18120 levels."

Auto shares were the top sectoral gainers with BSE auto index rising 519 points to 26,814. BSE capital goods and Consumer durables indices gained 237 points and 253 points, respectively. Pharma and banking shares were the top losers with their indices falling 195 points and 146 points, respectively.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,598 crore on January 14, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 371 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

On Friday, the Indian market snapped its five-day gaining streak amid negative global cues. Sensex closed 12 points lower at 61,223 and Nifty fell 2 points to 18,255. Asian Paints, Axis Bank and HUL shares were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.66% on BSE.