Sensex ends above 57K for first time, Nifty crosses 17,000 mark ahead of Q1 GDP data

Benchmark indices ended at record highs today amid positive global cues. Sensex closed 662 points higher at 57,552 and Nifty jumped 201 points to 17,132 ahead of Q1 GDP data set to be announced today. Sensex closed above 57,000 and Nifty scaled the 17,000-mark for the first time.

The indices extended their record-setting streak driven by gains in Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and TCS amid positive global cues.

During the day, Sensex touched a lifetime high of 57,625 and Nifty logged an all-time high of 17,153.

Bharti Airtel was the top Sensex gainer, rallying nearly 7 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Titan, TCS and Tech Mahindra.

Nestle India, IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries were the only losers falling up to 1.55%.

Market breadth was negative with 1,571 shares ending higher against 1,623 shares closing in the red. 147 shares were unchanged.

Market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms hit an all-time high of Rs 250 lakh crore today after Sensex and Nifty closed in the green for the fourth consecutive session. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 250.02 lakh crore today against previous close of Rs 247.32 lakh crore.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 197 points and 229 points, respectively.

Consumer durables shares led the gains with their BSE index ending 568 points higher at 37,360.

BSE IT and BSE healthcare indices were the other major gainers, rising 398 points and 341 points, respectively.

Meanhwile, rupee strengthened by 29 paise to close at 73 against the US dollar, marking the fourth straight session of gain following a firm trend in domestic equities and foreign fund inflows.

The currency moved in a range of 72.99 to 73.29 in the day trade.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a positive note. Equities in Europe were also trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.83 per cent to $71.63 per barrel.