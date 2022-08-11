Sensex ends above 59,300, Nifty rises 106 pts; banking, IT shares among top gainers

The stock market ended higher today, led by positive global cues. Sensex rose 515 points to 59,332 and Nifty closed 106 points higher at 17,640. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 19 ended in the green. Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Tech Mahindra were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.75 per cent.

ITC, NTPC and HUL were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.56 per cent.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "As softer than expected US inflation data suggested a slower pace of rate hike, the global market encouraged optimism. US CPI inflation smoothened to 8.5 per cent in July as lower energy prices offset increase in food and shelter cost. Domestic investors await the release of inflation data due today, which is expected to show a decline in inflation trend on a MoM basis."

Mid-cap and small-cap indices on BSE gained 203 points and 142 points, respectively.

Banking, capital goods, consumer durables and IT stocks were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices zooming 720 points, 300 points, 543 points and 483 points, respectively.

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities said, "We believe that strong corporate earnings and return of FII buying is supporting the growth momentum in the markets. This rally is likely to continue and investors can selectively add good quality stocks in a staggered manner. On the technical front, Nifty 50 is showing bullish momentum after the recent consolidation and this momentum may continue to 17,800 levels in the short term. On the downside, 17,400 may remain immediate support in Nifty 50. Immediate support and resistance for Bank Nifty are 38,200 and 39,400 respectively."

Market breadth was positive with 1,841 stocks ending higher against 1,550 stocks falling on BSE. 144 shares were unchanged. Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 274.13 lakh crore.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital markets as they bought shares worth Rs 1,061.88 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

Meanwhile, rupee fell 36 paise to close at 79.61 against the US dollar.

On Wednesday, the stock market ended on a flat note, led by a fall in consumer durables and information technology shares. Sensex slipped 35 points to 58,817 and Nifty gained 9 points to 17,534. Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and L&T were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.91 per cent. Bajaj Finance, NTPC, HCL Tech, Wipro and Asian Paints were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.66 per cent.

Global markets

Shares rose on Thursday in Asia after indices closed at three-month highs on Wall Street as investors cheered a report showing inflation cooled more than expected in July.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 1.9 per cent to 19,982.20 while the Shanghai Composite index gained 1.2 per cent, to 3,268.02. The Kospi in Seoul rose 1.3 per cent to 2,513.22 and Taiwan's Taiex was up 1.5 per cent.

In the US, the S&P 500 rose 87.77 points to 4,210.24. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.9 per cent to 12,854.80. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6 per cent to 33,309.51.