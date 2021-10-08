Sensex ends above 60K mark, Nifty hits record high post RBI monetary policy

Sensex reclaimed the 60K mark in the last trading session of this week as investors turned bullish after the Reserve Bank maintained its accommodative stance in its bi-monthly monetary policy review.

Sensex jumped 381.23 points or 0.64 per cent to close at 60,059.06 and Nifty zoomed 104.85 points or 0.59 per cent to its fresh closing peak of 17,895.20.

Reliance Industries was the top Sensex gainer, rallying nearly 3.84 per cent, followed by Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, TCS and L&T. On the other hand, HUL, NTPC, Maruti, Dr Reddy's, Titan and Kotak Bank were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.16%.

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 13 ended higher.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 266.36 lakh crore.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 37 points and 241 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, IT and consumer durables shares led the gains with BSE IT index rising 639 points and BSE consumer durables index ending 147 points higher in trade today. BSE energy index rallied 219 points to end at 8,371.

Rate-sensitive banking and realty indices ended in the red, while auto closed with gains.

The market breadth was positive with 1,847 shares ending higher against 1,458 shares closing in the red. 148 shares were unchanged.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said, "Nifty moved above the bear candle of Wednesday and in the process almost reached the earlier all-time high of 17,948. A move above the all-time high could mean running into another resistance at 18,000 for some time. However if this is achieved, we could move even higher later on. Breadth of the market could deteriorate in the near term as the focus could now shift back to large caps."

The Reserve Bank of India expectedly kept interest rates unchanged at a record low but signalled the start of tapering pandemic-era stimulus measures on economic recovery taking root.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the key lending rate or the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent while the reverse repo rate or the borrowing rate was maintained at 3.35 per cent. It voted 5-1 to retain the accommodative stance, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in an online broadcast.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,764 crore on October 7, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,528 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo ended with gains, while Seoul was in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were largely trading on a negative note in the afternoon session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.83 per cent to $82.63 per barrel.