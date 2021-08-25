Sensex ends flat, Nifty at record high amid mixed global cues

Benchmark indices ended on a flat note today after scaling all-time highs in intra day trade. Sensex closed 14 points lower at 55,944 and Nifty rose 10 points to 16,634, a fresh closing high.

During the day, Sensex scaled record high of 56,198 and Nifty hit fresh peak of 16,712.

TCS was the top Sensex gainer, rising over 1 per cent, followed by Infosys, Reliance Industries, HUL, Nestle India and ITC.

Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Maruti, Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel were among the top losers falling up to 3.51% on Sensex.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 22 ended in the red.

Indices end on a flat note

"The daily momentum indicator is having negative divergence and is showing weakness. So, the overall structure shows that the index is still in the short term consolidation phase and is likely to witness a dip before further upside. On the downside, 16,550-16,500 is the initial support zone within the short term range of 16,350-16,700," said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices ended 131 and 174 points higher, respectively. IT shares were among the top gainers with BSE IT index adding 274 points to close at 33,959.

Oil and gas shares also added to gains with their BSE index closing 206 points higher at 16,356.

Consumer durables shares led the losses with their BSE index slipping 395 points to 35,768.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 241.53 lakh crore.

Market breadth was positive with 1,991 shares ending higher against 1,214 stocks falling on BSE.

Meanwhile, rupee declined 5 paise to close at 74.24 against the US currency due to a stronger dollar in the overseas markets.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened flat at 74.20 and later dropped to a low of 74.30 in the day trade.

On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at 74.19 against the US dollar.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Tokyo ended in the red, while Shanghai and Seoul were positive.

Equities in Europe were also trading on a mixed note in afternoon trade.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.36 per cent to $70.16 per barrel.