Sensex extends 3-day slide to 1,045 pts, Nifty below 25,900; more downside ahead?

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty extended their losing streak for a third straight session on Tuesday amid pressure from the monthly expiry of Nifty F&O contracts for the November series, and a sharp decline in IT stocks weighed on investor sentiment.

At the close, the Sensex fell 313.70 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 84,587.01, extending its three-day slide to 1,045 points. The Nifty50 also weakened, declining 74.70 points, or 0.29 per cent, to finish at 25,884.80.

Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said the index formed a bearish candlestick for the third straight session, once again attempting to reclaim the 59,200 level but facing selling pressure each time it neared that mark.

“RSI has now drifted into a bearish crossover on the daily chart, adding to the cautionary tone. These technical readings suggest the index may trade in a sideways to mildly bearish trend over the next two to four sessions, with potential retracement towards the 20-day EMA at 58300–58400. Immediate support is seen at 58300, resistance remains at 59200, while positional support lies near 58000," Bhuva said.

Trent led the losers on the Sensex, falling 1.59 per cent to Rs 4,241.40. Tata Motors PV followed as the next major drag with a 1.55 per cent decline. Among other laggards, Power Grid, Infosys, HCL Tech and HDFC Bank slipped 1.30 per cent, 1.25 per cent, 0.95 per cent and 0.93 per cent, respectively.

Five stocks, namely, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, M&M, ITC and Infosys, contributed heavily to the Sensex’s fall.

Among sectoral indices, the BSE IT index dropped 0.75 per cent to close at 35,730.16, while the BSE Oil & Gas index fell 0.49 per cent to end the session at 28,212.38.

Among Sensex constituents, Reliance Industries hit its 52-week high of Rs 1,560 on the BSE today.

Overall, out of 4,317 actively traded stocks on the BSE, 2,059 ended higher, while 2,096 declined, and 162 closed unchanged. During the session, 82 stocks scaled their 52-week highs, whereas 284 slipped to 52-week lows. Meanwhile, 168 scrips were locked in their upper circuits and 191 in lower circuits.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said the Indian equity market saw sharp volatility on monthly expiry day, led by a weakening rupee and persistent FII outflows.

“Caution prevailed as investors awaited clarity on a possible rate cut in the upcoming FOMC meeting and progress on the Indo-US trade deal, despite some improving signals. Selling pressure is visible near the 26,000 level, though downside appears limited given strong domestic fundamentals, including a solid earnings outlook for H2. PSU banks and real estate stocks outperformed, supported by a strong revival in home loan demand and rising market share for PSU banks," Nair said.