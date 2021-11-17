Sensex falls 100 points, Nifty trading below 18K; banking, energy shares lead losses

Benchmark indices opened lower today, led by losses in banking and energy stocks. Sensex fell 111 points to 60,210 and Nifty was trading 26 points lower at 17,972. RIL was the top Sensex loser, falling 0.90 per cent, followed by HDFC twins, Axis Bank and Dr Reddy's.

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 18 were trading higher.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 47 points and fell 114 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, banking and oil and gas shares led the losses today. BSE bankex fell 187 points to 43,591 and BSE oil and gas index lost 91 points to 18,793.

On the other hand, BSE auto index zoomed 312 points to 27,257.

The market breadth was positive with 1,646 shares trading higher against 1,058 stocks in the red. 126 shares were unchanged. Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 272.60 lakh crore.

Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Equity99 said, "After Tuesday's fall, 17920 will act as major support for Nifty and if this level is broken then the next support will be around 17850. Once this level is broken then the next support will be around 17,700 levels. On the upper side, a major hurdle will be 18,075 levels and if we break this level, then 18200 will be the next resistance level and once this level is broken then we might see 18300 levels."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 560 crore on November 16, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 577 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Benchmark indices ended lower in a volatile trading session on Tuesday, tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and SBI amid a mixed trend in global markets. Sensex closed 396.34 points lower at 60,322 and Nifty fell 110.25 points to 17,999.20. Reliance Industries (RIL) was the top Sensex loser, shedding 2.58 per cent, followed by SBI, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, NTPC and Sun Pharma.

Global markets

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was trading 57 points lower at 7,363. Nikkei fell 133 points to 29,674 and Shanghai Composite was trading flat at 3,528. Hang Seng index declined 70 points to 25,643.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended 18 points higher at 4,700, the Nasdaq rose 120 points to 15,973 and the Dow Jones rose 54 points to 36,142