Sensex falls 166 points, Nifty ends below 17,350; auto, consumer durables shares top losers

Benchmark indices closed lower today, weighed by losses in auto and consumer durables shares amid a negative trend in global markets. Sensex fell 166 points to end at 58,117 and Nifty fell 43 points to 17,324. ITC was the top Sensex loser, falling 2.73 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel and RIL.

PowerGrid, Dr Reddy's, Nestle India, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.84%.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 17 ended lower. Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 265.97 lakh crore today against Rs Rs 266.49 lakh crore in the previous session.

On the sectoral front, auto and consumer durables shares led the losses. BSE auto index fell 217 points to 24,807 and BSE consumer durables slumped 171 points to 43,153. Capital goods and pharma stocks capped losses with their BSE indices closing 169 and 158 points higher, respectively.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The market showing consolidation movement on Tuesday, post bearish pattern of Monday could signal chances of sustainable upside bounce back in the coming sessions. The important resistances to be watched around 17,500 and next 17,650 levels. Immediate support is placed at 17200 levels."

However, the market breadth was positive with 1,803 shares ending higher against 1508 stocks in the red. 114 shares were unchanged.

Benchmark indices tumbled in Monday's session, weighed by losses in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC and Bajaj Finance amid a mixed trend in global markets. Sensex slumped 503.25 points to end at 58,283 and Nifty fell 143.05 points to 17,368.25. Bajaj Finance was the top Sensex loser, falling 3.10 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, M&M, Nestle India and SBI. Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid and Maruti were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.38%.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,743.44 crore on December 13, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,351.03 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Meanwhile, the rupee closed 10 paise lower to 75.88 against the US dollar as muted domestic equities and persistent foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit.



At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 75.94 against the greenback. During the day, the local unit witnessed an intra-day low of 75.95 and a high of 75.83 against the US dollar. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong ended with losses. Stock exchange in Europe were, however, trading on a positive note in mid-session deals

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.26 per cent to USD 74.20 per barrel.