Sensex falls 189 points, Nifty ends below 15,850; Titan, TCS, HCL Tech top losers

Benchmark indices closed lower today amid negative trend in global markets. Sensex ended 189.45 points lower at 52,735 and Nifty settled 45.65 points down at 15,814.

Earlier, Sensex touched lifetime high of 53,126 and Nifty touched a lifetime peak of 15,915.

Dr Reddy's share was the top Sensex gainer rising 1.75% followed by Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and Sun Pharma.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 20 ended in the red.

Titan was the top loser on Sensex, shedding over 1.56 per cent, followed by TCS, HCL Tech, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement and Bharti Airtel.

"After opening at a record high, the domestic markets slipped into the negative zone tracking cues from global peers due to spike in COVID cases across Asia," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

PSU banks were in focus in anticipation of progress in privatisation, he said, adding that the market got volatile in the closing hour during the FM's announcement on fresh stimulus, though it was focused on COVID-19 relief package mainly for healthcare and stressed sectors, which will benefit the broader economy.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 230.42 lakh crore.

Market breadth was positive with 1,863 shares rising against 1,457 stocks ending in the red. 154 stocks were unchanged. Midcap and small cap indices ended 89 points and 115 points higher, respectively.

IT and capital goods stocks were the top losers with their BSE indices falling 133 points and 129 points.

BSE metal index rose 237 points to 18,941 and healthcare index gained 262 points to 25,362.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said, "Nifty shifted to higher opening and lower closing once again. Very low volumes suggest low participation from institutions even as they are unsure of the direction of the markets which has also led to lower volatility. This has resulted in lower trading interest. The Nifty has formed an engulfing Top pattern. An opening below today's low could accelerate the downtrend. 15702-15915 could be range for the near term for Nifty."

Global markets

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index declined less than 0.1% to 3,606.37 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed less than 0.1% to 29,048.02.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong closed down less than 0.1% at 29,268.30 after the start of trading was delayed until the afternoon due to a weather alert. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the red in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.16 per cent lower at $75.26 per barrel.