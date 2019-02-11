Sensex falls over 200 points, Nifty below 10,900; Mahindra and Mahindra, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp top losers

The Sensex and Nifty started on a negative note today amid mixed Asian markets. While the Sensex fell 222 points to 36,324 with 21 components in the red, the Nifty lost 83 points to 10,859. Tata Steel (1.31%), Kotak Bank (0.80%) and Infosys (0.63%) were the top Sensex gainers. Top Sensex losers were M&M (1.61%), ONGC (1.12%) and Hero MotoCorp (0.28%).

On Friday, the 30-share index cracked 424.61 points, or 1.15 per cent, to finish at 36,546.48, while the broader NSE Nifty slumped 125.80 points, or 1.14 per cent to 10,943.60.

Meanwhile, the mid cap and small cap indices were trading 172 points and 135 points lower in early trade.

The Rupee opened higher at 71.21 per dollar compared to its last close of 71.33.

Market breadth was negative with 494 stocks trading higher compared to 1137 falling on the BSE.

Auto and Capital goods stocks led the losses with their BSE indices falling 352 points and 344 points, respectively. Consumer durables stocks also fell 194 points with their index reaching 21,460 level.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 843.73 crore on Friday , and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 960.04 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Global markets

Asian stocks were mixed on Monday as traders watched for developments on a fresh round of trade talks with the United States this week in Beijing. Markets in China and Taiwan, reopening after a weeklong Lunar New Year break, edged higher on hopes that American and Chinese officials will make progress on a wide-ranging dispute that has weighed on the global economy.

The Shanghai Composite index picked up 0.4 percent to 2,628.50. The Kospi in South Korea declined 0.1 percent to 2,175.04 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.2 percent to 27,991.49. Australia's S&P ASX 200 was down 0.5 percent at 6,040.00. Stocks rose in Taiwan but fell in Singapore and Indonesia. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

