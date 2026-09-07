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Sensex falls 383 points, Nifty settles at 23,779; IT, metals among top drags

Sensex falls 383 points, Nifty settles at 23,779; IT, metals among top drags

INFY1,088.60(3.66%)

Among the major Sensex laggards were Infosys Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), State Bank of India (SBI), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Tata Steel Ltd, Eternal Ltd, UltraTech Cement Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 7, 2026 4:38 PM IST
Sensex falls 383 points, Nifty settles at 23,779; IT, metals among top dragsIndia VIX, fear index, rose 5.62 per cent during the session, indicating increased market volatility.

Indian equity benchmarks resumed their decline on Monday after a single-session pause, with selling pressure seen across IT, metals, realty and banking stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack fell 382.62 points or 0.50 per cent to settle at 76,132.81, while the NSE Nifty50 index declined 118.55 points or 0.50 per cent to close at 23,779.15.

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Among the major Sensex laggards were Infosys Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), State Bank of India (SBI), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Tata Steel Ltd, Eternal Ltd, UltraTech Cement Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

"Markets remained in negative territory through the session led by selling in IT, metals, realty and banking stocks. Despite mixed Asian market cues, local investors reduced their equity exposure due to worries about a fresh escalation in US-Iran conflict. Elevated US bond yields have once again fuelled foreign fund outflows from domestic equities, which is also weighing on the sentiment," said Ankur Punj, Managing Director, Equirus Wealth.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said domestic benchmark indices and large-cap stocks remained influenced by developments in the Strait of Hormuz. He noted that the broader market showed a divergence, with small-caps and select mid-caps gaining on stronger earnings.

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"Value buying has gained traction following the late-2025 and early-2026 sell-off, making valuations attractive as corporate earnings shifts from downgrades to upgrades," Nair said.

However, Nair cautioned that the broader market rally is becoming stretched, leaving equities exposed to supply-chain disruptions and weaker high-frequency macroeconomic indicators. He added that higher input costs had limited impact on corporate earnings in the first quarter amid stronger consumer demand and tax reduction gains, but said these supportive factors could potentially fade going forward.

Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, said Indian equities ended lower despite a rebound in most Asian markets, with rising crude prices amid the escalating US-Iran conflict and renewed concerns over US interest rates weighing on sentiment.

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India VIX, fear index, rose 5.62 per cent during the session, indicating increased market volatility.

Nifty outlook

Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said the underlying trend of the Nifty remained negative with lacklustre movement.

"Having moved below the immediate support of 23,800, Nifty is expected to slide down to the next lower support of 23,600 (previous opening upside gap of June 15) in the near term. Immediate resistance is placed at 24,000 levels," Shetti said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 7, 2026 4:38 PM IST
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