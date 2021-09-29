Sensex falls over 400 points, Nifty trading below 17,650; banking, auto stocks top losers

Indian benchmark indices opened lower today amid weak global cues. While Sensex slipped 431 points to 59,236, Nifty fell 95 points to 17,653. This is the second consecutive session of correction in Indian markets. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 23 were trading in the red.

ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, and Bajaj Finserv were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.71%. BSE midcap and small cap indices fell 15 points and 47 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, pharma shares led the gains with the BSE healthcare index trading 120 points higher at 25,907.

On the other hand, IT, auto and banking shares, were the top losers .

BSE IT index lost 221 points to 34,323. BSE auto and BSE bankex fell 286 points and 507 points, respectively.

Market breadth was negative with 1,214 shares trading higher against 1,278 shares in the red. 147 stocks were unchanged.

Benchmark indices ended lower on September 28 after three record-breaking sessions, tracking losses in Infosys, ICICI Bank and HDFC twins amid weak global cues.

After plunging over 1,032.35 points during the session, Sensex pared some losses to end 410.28 points at 59,667.60. Nifty declined 106.50 points or 0.60 per cent to 17,748.60.

Bharti Airtel was the top Sensex loser, falling 3.68% followed by Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech and Infosys.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,957 crore on September 28, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 161 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index fell 110 points to 24,388. The Shanghai Composite index lost 60 points to 3,541. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 88 points to 7,186. Nikkei lost 741 points to 29,442.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 90 points to 4,352.11, the Nasdaq dropped 423 points to 14,546 and the Dow slipped 569 points to 34,299.