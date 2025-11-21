Sensex falls 400 pts, Nifty below 26,100; rupee hits fresh record low

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty snapped their two-day winning streak on Friday amid a global selloff. Also, the rupee hit a fresh all-time low of 89.64 against the US dollar, pressured by weak risk appetite, fading Fed rate-cut hopes, and uncertainty over the US–India trade deal.

At the close, the Sensex declined 400.76 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 85,231.92. The Nifty50 also slipped, dropping 124 points, or 0.47 per cent, to end the session at 26,068.15.

Tata Steel led the losers on the Sensex, falling 2.67 per cent to Rs 167.85. HCL Technologies followed as the next major drag with a 2.33 per cent decline. Among other laggards, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv slipped 2.25 per cent and 1.90 per cent, while Eternal and Bharat Electronics eased 1.76 per cent and 1.42 per cent, respectively.

Five stocks, namely, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, HCL Technologies and Tata Steel, contributed heavily to the Sensex’s decline.

Among sectoral indices, the BSE Bankex index slipped 0.79 per cent to settle at 66,144.68, while the BSE Metal index declined 2.35 per cent to finish at 33,611.97.

Among Sensex constituents, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel hit their 52-week highs on the BSE today.

Overall, out of 4,338 actively traded stocks on the BSE, 1,281 ended higher, while 2,892 declined, and 165 closed unchanged. During the session, 87 stocks scaled their 52-week highs, whereas 225 slipped to 52-week lows. Meanwhile, 164 scrips were locked in their upper circuits and 198 in lower circuits.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said the Indian market turned volatile and ended lower, mirroring the broader decline across Asian equities after stronger-than-expected US non-farm payroll data weakened hopes of a December rate cut.

“Profit-booking after a brief two-day uptrend added to the cautious tone, pulling all key indices into the red, with mid- and small-caps facing sharper corrections. Market sentiment was further undermined by a soft manufacturing PMI reading, a weakening INR, and growing worries over potential delays in India–US trade discussions," Nair said.