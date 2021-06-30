Sensex falls 67 points, Nifty closes below 15,750; Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, HDFC, NTPC top losers

Benchmark indices gave up early gains to end lower today amid profit booking and largely negative trend in global markets. After rallying nearly 400 points intra day, Sensex settled 66.95 points lower at 52,482.

Nifty slipped 26.95 points to close at 15,721.

PowerGrid was the top Sensex loser, shedding 1.51 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, HDFC, NTPC, HUL and L&T.

Infosys, Reliance Industries, Nestle India and Martui were the top Sensex gainers rising up to 1.19%.

Market breadth was positive with 1707 shares ending higher against 1,530 stocks declining on BSE. 122 shares were unchanged.

Market cap of BSE listed-firms fell to Rs 229.77 lakh crore.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short-term trend of Nifty continues to be choppy with weak bias. The next support of 20 day EMA could offer base at 15670 in the coming sessions. The range bound action is likely to continue for the next session. The near-term high low range should be watched at 16650-16850 levels."

Midcap and small cap indices ended 6 points lower and 140 points higher, respectively.

Banking shares were the top losers with BSE bankex slipping 243 points to 39,349 and BSE IT index gaining the most, 260 points to end at 30,135.

Meanwhile, rupee weakened by 9 paise to close at 74.32 against the US dollar on Wednesday as firmer American currency and rising crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment. The currency hovered in the range of 74.23 to 74.45 during the day before ending at 74.32 against the greenback.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Tokyo ended in the red, while Shanghai and Seoul closed with gains.

Equities in Europe were trading with losses in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.79 per cent higher at USD 74.87 per barrel.