Sensex falls for fifth day, plunges 383 points amid rising Russia-Ukraine tension

Indian benchmark indices ended lower for the fifth straight session today amid escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Sensex plunged 383 points to close at 57,300 on Tuesday, tracking massive selloffs in global markets. In early trade, the 30 stock index sinked 1,289 points. Nifty closed 114.45 points or 0.67 per cent lower at 17,092.20. On Sensex, Tata Steel, TCS and SBI were the top losers falling up to 3.64 per cent. Of the 30 Sensex stocks, 20 closed in the red.

"Escalations in Ukraine tensions with Russia recognising two pro-Russian rebel regions have aggravated the crisis. The economic consequences are already visible in higher crude and gold prices," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

The biggest macro headwind for India is crude racing to $97 a barrel, he said adding that the inflationary consequence of this will force the RBI to abandon its dovish monetary stance. BSE mid cap and small cap indices fell 165 points and 439 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, banking and IT stocks led the losses today, with their BSE indices falling 313 points and 354 points, respectively.

The market breadth was negative with 689 shares ending higher against 2667 stocks in the red. 85 shares were unchanged. Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 254.78 lakh crore against Rs 257.39 lakh crore in the previous session.

Sensex and Nifty closed lower in volatile trade for the fourth straight session on Monday amid a sell-off across all sectors. Sensex ended 149 points lower at 57,683 and Nifty dropped 69 points to 17,206. Sun Pharma, TCS and ITC were the top losers on Sensex, falling up to 2.39%. Of the 30 Sensex constituents, 21 ended in the red.



Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Monday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,261 crore, according to NSE data.

Other Asian bourses on Tuesday followed Wall Street rout and massive selloffs in European equities triggered by the Russia-Ukraine standoff.

In a sign of aggravating geopolitical crisis in the eastern Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

Putin's announcement comes after a meeting of the presidential Security Council and paves the way for Russia to openly send troops and weapons to the long-running conflict pitting Ukrainian forces against Moscow-backed rebels.

Tracking the Ukraine crisis, Brent crude futures rose 4 per cent to $97.35, the highest since September 2014.