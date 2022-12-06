Sensex falls for third straight session; Tata Steel, Dr Reddy's, Infosys top losers

Benchmark indices closed lower on Tuesday amid weak global market trends and rising crude prices. Sensex fell for the third session and ended 208.24 points or 0.33 per cent lower at 62,626.36. During the day, the 30-stock index tumbled 444.53 points or 0.70 per cent to 62,390.07. Nifty slipped 58.30 points or 0.31 per cent to close at 18,642.75.

Top Sensex Losers

Tata Steel (2.50%), Dr Reddy's (2.35%), Infosys (1.69%) , State Bank of India (1.32%), Bharti Airtel (1.27%) and ICICI Bank (1.26%) were the top losers .

Top Sensex gainers

Hindustan Unilever (1.31%), UltraTech Cement (0.99%), Power Grid (0.81%) and Nestle (0.75%) were among top gainers.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Bears kept pushing domestic indices lower amid unfavourable global cues, with significant selling in metals and IT stocks. The mood was dampened by renewed concerns over policy tightening by the Fed in response to strong economic data out of the US. However, while easing COVID curbs in China benefited the demand outlook, fresh sanctions on Russian oil further added volatility to global oil markets. Investors at home await the RBI policy meet tomorrow, which is expected to slow the pace of rate hikes, in light of easing food prices."

Also Read: Tata Steel shares give breakout, trading at six-month high; time to buy?

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 15 closed lower. Market breadth was negative with 1,596 shares closing higher against 1,899 stocks falling on BSE. 137 shares were unchanged.

IT, banking, consumer durables and metals shares were the top losers with their BSE indices falling 421 points, 214 points, 222 points and 356 points, respectively.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms settled at Rs 289.92 lakh crore against the previous session's market cap of Rs 290.46 lakh crore. BSE mid cap and small cap indices fell 140 points and 96 points, respectively.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,139.07 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

Previous session

Sensex ended lower for the second consecutive session on Monday led by a fall in IT and pharma stocks. Sensex slipped 34 points to end at 62,834 and Nifty gained 5 points to close at 18,701.

Global markets

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Hong Kong ended lower, while Tokyo and Shanghai settled in the green. Equity exchanges in Europe were trading lower in the afternoon trade. Wall Street had ended in the negative territory on Monday. International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.68 per cent higher at $83.24 per barrel.