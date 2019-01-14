Sensex falls over 150 points, Nifty at 10,754; Vedanta, Axis Bank, ITC top losers

The Sensex and Nifty opened lower in trade today led by losses in banking and capital goods stocks. While the Sensex fell 146 pts to 35,863, Nifty lost 40 points at 10,754. Of 30 Sensex stocks, four were trading in the green.

Infosys (3%), YES Bank (0.76%), Sun Pharma (0.36%) and HUL( 0.04%) were the top Sensex gainers. Top Sensex losers were Vedanta (1.60%), Axis Bank (1.55%) and ITC (1.32%).

On Friday, the Sensex settled 96.66 points, or 0.27 per cent, lower at 36,009.84. The Nifty too slipped by 26.65 points to close at 10,794.95.

Meanwhile, the mid cap and small cap indices were trading 80 points and 35 points lower in early trade.

Market breadth was positive with 757 stocks trading higher compared to 583 falling on the BSE.

Banking stocks led the losses with the BSE index falling 239 points to 30,561. Capital goods index also lost 195 pts to 18,038.

The rupee opened flat at 70.48 per dollar today compared to the Friday's close of 70.49.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 687.2 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 123.17 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

