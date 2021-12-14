Sensex falls over 100 points in afternoon trade; Kotak Bank, Bajaj twins top losers

Benchmark indices were trading lower in afternoon session today, led by losses in auto and consumer durables stocks. Sensex fell 129 points to 58,154 and Nifty was trading 43 points lower at 17,324. Kotak Bank was the top Sensex loser, falling 2.04 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and ITC.

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 15 were trading lower. PowerGrid share was the top Sensex gainer, rising up to 3.69% followed by Nestle India, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices fell 7 points and rose 168 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, auto and consumer durables stocks led the losses today. BSE auto fell 231 points to 24,793 and BSE consumer durables index fell 275 points to 43,050.

Losses were capped by BSE capital goods index which rose 200 points to 28,672 in afternoon session. The market breadth was positive with 1,729 shares trading higher against 1,496 stocks in the red. 144 shares were unchanged.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 265.98 lakh crore.

Equity market opened lower amid weak global cues today. At 09:22 am, Sensex fell 389.5 points to 57,893.92, and Nifty was down 97.40 points or 0.56 per cent to 17,270.85.

On Monday,benchmark indices tumbled weighed by losses in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC and Bajaj Finance amid a mixed trend in global markets. Sensex slumped 503.25 points to end at 58,283 and Nifty fell 143.05 points to 17,368.25.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,743.44 crore on December 13, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,351.03 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.