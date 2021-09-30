Sensex slips over 100 points, Nifty trading below 17,700; PowerGrid, RIL, Axis Bank top losers

Indian benchmark indices opened lower today amid mixed global cues. While Sensex slipped 112 points to 59,300, Nifty fell 44 points to 17,667. This is the third consecutive session of correction in Indian markets.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 20 were trading in the red.

PowerGrid, RIL, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, and HCL Tech were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 0.87%.

BSE midcap and small cap indices rose 74 points and 144 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, metal shares led the gains with the BSE metal index trading 105 points higher at 20,471. BSE consumer durables index gained 123 points to 41,041.

On the other hand, banking and IT shares, were the top losers. BSE IT index lost 70 points to 34,550 and BSE bankex fell 193 points to 42,961.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 260.75 lakh crore.

Market breadth was positive with 1,800 shares trading higher against 717 shares in the red. 119 stocks were unchanged.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,896 crore on September 29, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,262 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index fell 226 points to 24,436. The Shanghai Composite index was flat at 3,551. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 99 points to 7,296. Nikkei lost 104 points to 29,439.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 7 points to 4,359, the Nasdaq dropped 34 points to 14,512 and the Dow gained 90 points to 34,390.