Sensex falls over 400 points in afternoon session; IT, consumer durables shares top losers

Benchmark indices were trading lower in afternoon session today, led by losses in IT and consumer durables shares. Sensex fell 446 points to 57,249 and Nifty was trading 118 points lower at 17,077.

HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv, and HDFC Bank were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.26% in afternoon trade.

Tata Steel, HDFC and ICICI Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 0.81%.

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 24 were trading lower.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices fell 58 points and 68 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, IT and consumer durables stocks led the losses. BSE IT index fell 615 points to 34,434 and BSE consumer durables index fell 283 points to 42,809 .

All 19 sectoral indices on BSE were trading in the red. The market breadth was marginally positive with 1,680 shares trading higher against 1,758 stocks in the red. 181 shares were unchanged.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to at Rs 259.58 lakh crore.

On Friday, benchmark indices ended the week on a negative note hit by losses in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and Kotak Bank, after India reported its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Sensex closed 764.83 points lower at 57,696.46 and Nifty tanked 204.95 points to 17,196.70.

PowerGrid was the top Sensex loser, shedding 4.03 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel.

L&T, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and UltraTech Cement were the only Sensex gainers, rising up to 0.72%.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,356.17 crore on December 3, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,648.79 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.