Sensex falls to seven-month low, Nifty closes below 10,200 amid negative global cues

Continuing its slide for the fourth straight session, the Sensex slipped over 287 points to close at almost seven-month low of 33,847, tracking sluggish trend in global markets on geo-political tensions and fresh worries over trade war amid weak rupee.

However, short-covering by speculators towards the fag-end helped both the key indices to trim losses.

Mustafa Nadeem, CEO at Epic Research said, "Nifty has strong support at 10,100 - 10,050 levels given its a crucial support in this rally as the previous rally to 11,700 saw a bottom being made at these levels only. The present scenario in the market is like a tug of war between bulls and bears. A swift pullback is expected though it is a matter of time and patience. At this point, we are cautious for bulls, as said before, as a pullback can be seen in the market. Buying at lower levels should be seen with the retest of 10,400 - 10,350. A close below 10,050 will negate this view."

The rupee depreciated to 73.82 (intra-day) against the US dollar, which too had a negative influence.

The 30-share Sensex closed 287.15 points or 0.84 per cent lower at 33,847.23 after hitting a low of 33,742.75. This is the weakest closing since April 10 last, when it settled at 33,880.25. The index had lost 1,028 points in the previous three sessions.

The broader NSE Nifty too fell below the 10,200 level by dropping 98.45 points, or 0.96 per cent, to end at 10,146.80. Intra-day, it touched a low of 10,102.35.

VK Sharma, Head PCG and Capital Markets Group at HDFC Securities said," Profit booking in IT and pharmaceuticals stocks dragged the indices lower today. These two sectors were holding their ground recently while overall markets corrected. Investors choose to book some profits here as the tailwinds of depreciating currency are slowing. Pressure of higher raw material costs hurt performance of the paint companies. Asian Paints and Kansai Nerolac both painted a pessimistic picture of demand in near term. Nifty pierced through recent lows of 10138 and traded as low as 10100. Decline of 1.5% in crude oil price helped markets in the second half. The Nifty is testing the mettle of the bulls. If bulls mange to defend the 10100 support, we are up for decent short covering bounce."

Overall market sentiment remained weak largely in sync with other Asian markets, tracking overnight losses at the Wall Street as caution grew ahead of a slew of earnings reports this week, brokers said.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares of Rs 511.91 crore Monday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 303.21 crore, as per provisional data.