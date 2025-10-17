Sensex gains 1,922 pts in 3 days, Nifty above 25,700; will rally continue next week?

Domestic equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty, ended the week on a positive note, extending gains for the third straight session on Friday ahead of Diwali. The upmove was supported by optimism over domestic earnings, renewed foreign capital inflows, and buying in heavyweight stocks such as Asian Paints, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) and Bharti Airtel.

Advertisement

Related Articles

At the closing bell, the Sensex surged 484.53 points, or 0.58 per cent, to settle at 83,952.19, taking its three-day rally to 1,922 points. The Nifty50 advanced 124.55 points, or 0.49 per cent, to close at 25,709.85. The sentiment around the 50-pack index remains upbeat, with the index breaking above its four-month consolidation range, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

“On Friday, large-cap stocks clearly outperformed, leaving behind mid- and small-cap stocks — a classic bull market scenario. In the early phase of a classic bull run, large caps usually lead the rally, followed by mid and small-cap companies. Technically, Nifty looks strong for a decent upside from here, and a “buy on dips” strategy might prove effective,” De said.

Asian Paints emerged as the top gainer on Sensex, rising 4.18 per cent to close at Rs 2,509.95. It was followed by M&M, which advanced 2.45 per cent, while Bharti Airtel, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, and ICICI Bank rose 2.37 per cent, 1.74 per cent, 1.70 per cent, and 1.48 per cent, respectively.

Six stocks, namely, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, M&M and ITC, contributed heavily to the Sensex’s rise.

Advertisement

Among sectoral indices, the BSE Bankex rose 0.48 per cent to 65,058.13, while the BSE Auto index added 0.59 per cent to close at 60,627.05.

Within the BSE Sensex pack, Maruti Suzuki and SBI hit fresh 52-week highs at Rs 16,547.95 and Rs 894.60, respectively.

Overall, out of 4,326 actively traded stocks on the BSE, 1,743 ended higher, while 2,413 declined, and 170 closed unchanged. During the session, 156 stocks scaled their 52-week highs, whereas 126 slipped to 52-week lows. Meanwhile, 231 scrips were locked in their upper circuits and 158 in lower circuits.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said the market has maintained its upward momentum, hitting a new 52-week high, largely led by consumption-oriented stocks, on expectations of stronger volume growth.

Advertisement

“Inline earnings from banks and signs of easing asset quality stress have bolstered overall industry optimism. Conversely, the IT index has faced pressure due to concerns over discretionary spending and rising asset quality risks in the U.S. banking system,” Nair said

“Global economic disruptions like escalating trade war and slowing economic data have made investors jittery, prompting them to seek refuge in gold, which has surged to a new all-time high. Despite these global uncertainties, the resilient domestic economic performance has bolstered investor sentiment, keeping Indian equities largely insulated," Nair added.