Sensex gains 198 points, Nifty ends above 17,500; Metals, PSU Banks top gainers

Indian market snapped four-day losing streak today, backed by gains in metals and PSU Bank stocks. Sensex ended 198.44 points higher at 58,664.33 and Nifty rose 86.80 points to 17,503.30.

Sensex touched an intraday low of 57,718.34 and Nifty fell to 17,216.10. However, the indices erased losses and were back in the green with gains in power, metal, realty, pharma, capital goods, oil & gas stocks.

Power Grid was the top Sensex gainer, rising 4 per cent, followed by NTPC, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finserv.

IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Infosys and Bajaj Auto were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1-3%. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 21 ended higher.

Metals and PSU Bank shares led the gains today. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 407 points to 25,646.47 and 504 points to 28,450.31, respectively.

On Monday, Sensex ended 1,170.12 points lower at 58,465 and Nifty fell 348.25 points to 17,416.

Investors lost Rs 8.22 lakh crore during the market crash. Market cap of the BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 260.98 lakh crore against Rs 269.20 lakh crore in the previous session.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,438.76 crore on November 22, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,051.18 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.